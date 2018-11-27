Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court stays Centre’s notifications on green clearance exemptions

The court sought the response of the ministry on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 19, 2019.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed two notifications of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granting exemption from environmental clearance to building projects with up to 50,000 square metres of built up area and 1,50,000 square metres in case of industrial sheds, educational institutions and hospitals.

A bench of justices Ravindra Bhat and Prateek Jalan passed the interim order on a plea by an NGO challenging the November 14 and 15 notifications of the ministry, alleging that they violated the fundamental rights to protect life and personal liberty and equality before law. The court sought the response of the ministry on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 19, 2019.

The petition, filed by NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment, pleaded that the government be directed to follow the principle of non-regression in both letter and spirit and not to dilute or relax environment norms without any reasonable basis.

The plea said that by the two recent notifications, the ministry had substantially amended the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of September 14, 2006. 

It excluded the necessity of obtaining EC, EIA, or an Environmental Management Plan for building projects with up to 50,000 sq. metres built up area and 1,50,000 sq. metres in the case of industrial sheds, educational institutions and hospitals, as against the current criteria of 20,000 square metres built-up area, the plea said.

This brought such projects out of purview of the regulatory regime of the Environment (Protection) Act.

Against the law?

The petition alleges that the Centre’s notifications are ultra vires the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, the EIA notification of September 2006, the Air Pollution Act and the Water Pollution Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
environmental clearance to building projects Delhi High Court Ministry of Environment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp