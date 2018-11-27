Home Cities Delhi

Inside the art and craft of glass

Swirling colours on different kinds of glasses welcome us, as we walk into the Glass Sutra Studio, India’s first glass art studio.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Glass artist Brent Sheehan at work

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

Swirling colours on different kinds of glasses welcome us, as we walk into the Glass Sutra Studio, India’s first glass art studio. Reshmi Dey, the founder of the studio is currently busy making sure all the glass art pieces are ready for her upcoming workshop where along with renowned glass blower Brent Sheehan from California, she will walk you through a series of ways to work with glass. 

Born and raised in Assam, Dey started her journey in glass art when it wasn’t even considered an art, thus lacking any defined manner in which one could learn. “It was more of industrial work done by local artisans based out of Firozabad — the glass capital of India. However, it was my growing love for glass, the translucent nature and the way light passes through, creating dramatic effects that aroused my curiosity,” shares Dey, who ventured into a male-dominated industry where it was next to impossible to find a woman working. However, one day she decided to hop onto a train to Firozabad and there was no looking back.

With a diploma in glass art from International Glass Centre in Dudley, UK, the 45-year-old felt the urgency to create a space where the art of glass making can be learned. Soon, her studio was born. “After I came back to India, I realised that my journey won’t be easy as we lacked the basic facilities of having a studio for artists to work in. So, I continued working from Firozabad, teaching artists and together creating art,” she shares.

Prior to finding her calling, Dey tried her hands on various ventures — from graduating in Economics and Math from Cotton College in Guwahati to sitting for various papers in Public Relations to advertising, once she came to Delhi in 1995 to find a career. If she had not found her love for glass art, she believes she would be pursuing something else but in the creative field. 

With their expertise in solid and blown sculpting (studio glass) and torch work detail, Sheehan along with Dey will have a three-day session for the beginners in hot-glass blowing and flame work.
The workshop will start from December 1 to 13. To register, mail to glasssutrateam@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glass Sutra Studio Glass art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp