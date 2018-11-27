Man kills self after murdering live-in partner in south Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after slitting the throat of his live-in partner as he suspected her of infidelity in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, police said Tuesday.

Police have found a suicide note in which the man mentioned that he suspected his partner of infidelity and was possessive about her.

He had also scribbled on walls and mirror about his doubting the woman, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, a call was received from a woman that the door of the flat on the first floor in Suman colony in Chhatarpur Extension is locked from inside, he said.

A team of the Mehrauli police reached the spot.

The front door of the flat was broke open and the woman was found lying in a pool of blood and the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The man, a digital marketing executive, was in a live-in relationship with a 23-year-old graphic designer, he said.

They had been staying in the flat from July this year.

Police have recovered the knife he allegedly used to slit the throat of his partner, police said.

Three teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the teams again visited the spot to inspect a laptop that was found on the spot and mobile phones of the deceased.