Home Cities Delhi

Most air pollution complaints relate to construction and demolition activities, CPCB informs SC

Unpaved roads, traffic congestion and industrial emissions constitute other sources of pollution.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the Supreme Court on Monday that "highest number" of air pollution complaints in the Delhi-NCR pertain to construction and demolition activities, followed by burning of waste and road dust.

Unpaved roads, traffic congestion and industrial emissions constitute other sources of pollution.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the CPCB has said that spatial distribution of different types of air pollution complaints in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) indicated that the construction and demolition related pollution problem was more prominent in western and south-western parts of Delhi.

It said that while incidents of waste burning were highest in the eastern part of the city, in trans-Yamuna area, incidents of industrial emissions and illegal industrial activities were prominent in north-west areas followed by north-eastern part of Delhi.

The board said that garbage dumping incidents were high in the eastern part of Delhi.

"As per analysis of complaints during clean air campaign, highest number of air pollution incidents relates to construction and demolition activities, followed by burning of waste, road dust, unpaved areas/roads, traffic congestion and industrial emissions," said the affidavit, which was filed before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.

With regard to the observation that Sameer App, which provides hourly update of national air quality index (AQI), crashes after lodging complaint of pollution, the board said that it is operational since 2016 and has been functioning satisfactorily.

"However, the complaints lodged on Sameer (App) will not get resolved automatically unless the agencies responsible respond to the same after taking necessary corrective actions," it said.

"Out of 3,337 complaints received on Sameer App during November 1 to November 24 this year, 923 complaints were resolved while 1,248 complaints were attended, 349 complaints were under investigation and 817 complaints are not yet attended by nodal agencies," the affidavit said.

The CPCB has also said that they had given wide publicity in newspapers about setting up of official social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook and e-mail account where citizens could lodge their complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR.

It said that as on November 23, the Twitter handle received 737 tweets and is being followed by 1,441 people with an outreach of 1.

42 lakhs while the Facebook page has an engagement of 1,872 people with an outreach on 44,887 and 419 followers.

The top court is seized of matters in which several issues related to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR have been raised.

The CPCB had on November 1 told the apex court that it has created social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook where citizens could lodge their complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp