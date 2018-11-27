Ranbir Singh appointed as Delhi's new Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Singh was appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Tuesday, which also saw Lt. Governor Anil Baijal transfer and post six senior IAS officers with immediate effect.

Singh, a 1991-batch IAS officer, succeeds Vijay Kumar Dev, who was recently made the Delhi chief secretary.

Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manoj Parida, who was one of the top contenders to the chief secretary’s post, was appointed chairman-cum-managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

Renu Sharma, who is currently the principal secretary-finance and additional charge of planning department, will now also hold the charge of principal secretary-home.

Rinku Dhugga of the 1994 AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, who was earlier additional secretary of art, culture and languages department, is now the secretary in the department.

Sanjeev Khirwar, currently serving as secretary-health and family welfare, will hold additional charge as secretary-Public Works Department Delhi Jal Board Anil Kumar Singh has got the additional charge of secretary -environment and forest department. Varsha Joshi, a 1995 batch IAS officer who is currently the transport secretary-cum-commissioner, was also been given the additional responsibility of the General Administrative Department as secretary.