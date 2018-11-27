Home Cities Delhi

Rescued from Singapore, star tortoises to return home to Karnataka

Indian star tortoise is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and listed in Appendix II of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna.

The rescued tortoises at a rescue centre in Delhi | PHOTO COURTESY: WIldlife SOS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 50 Indian star tortoises, a protected species, which had been trafficked earlier, were brought back home on Monday evening. 

After being smuggled into Singapore, they were confiscated by the authorities there. Delhi-based NGO WIldlife SOS came to know of the poached tortoises one and a half years ago. “This was a long struggle. After inspection and paperwork, 51 tortoises are being transported back to India on Monday,” said a member of the NGO. 

The repatriation mission was launched by Wildlife SOS and ACRES Singapore, an animal welfare charity, in collaboration with the Indian and Singapore governments. Once repatriated to India, the tortoises would be returned to their natural habitat in the forests of Karnataka.

During the process, Wildlife SOS coordinated closely with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to secure permission to repatriate the tortoises, which are indigenous to India. Investigation into the case showed the original home of the tortoises was Karnataka. The NGO’s members and ministry officials travelled to Singapore to conduct physical inspection of the tortoises, which were housed at the ACRES rescue centre. 

For the long plane journey, the tortoises were put in specially designed boxes. Members of both the NGOs accompanied the rescued tortoises on their journey back to India.

“While we work together to put an end to illegal wildlife trafficking, it’s critical that such repatriation efforts are made to return these unique animals to their native habitat,” said Geeta Seshamani, secretary, Wildlife SOS.  

Once the tortoises have completed their quarantine period of three months, the NGO plans to initiate radio tagging and monitor them for survival. The project aims to demonstrate commitment towards zero tolerance of illegal wildlife trade.

“A team of Wildlife SOS field researchers will track these animals. A special anti-predatory enclosure has been built by Wildlife SOS to prepare the tortoises for release into the wild,” said Dr Arun A Sha, director, Research and Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS. 

Protected species

Indian star tortoise is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and listed in Appendix II of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna.

star tortoise

