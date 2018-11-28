Delhi air quality ‘severe’ in eight areas after winds quieten

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi on Tuesday was dismal—‘severe’ in at least eight areas and ‘very poor’ in 23 others, with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 360, according to the authorities.

In the eight areas that recorded ‘severe’ air quality— Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Mundaka, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Rohini, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur—the AQI crossed 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In the national capital region (NCR), Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 407, which is in the ‘severe’ category. Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida had ‘very poor’ air, according to the data. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The concentration of particulate matter PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) on Tuesday was 211 micrograms per cubic metre and the PM10 level was 394.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) spotted a haze engulfing the national capital and the wind speed and ventilation index were “extremely unfavourable” for dispersion of pollutants.

The air quality would remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days.