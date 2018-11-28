Band Sanam bridges spatial and experimental distance in Indie music

Home Cities Delhi

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

Known for their old classic Bollywood renditions, band Sanam has been fast climbing the chartbusters. Touted as India’s one Direction, Sanam has a huge fan base.  With their feet firmly planted on terra firma, the band, despite their success admit that they are still a long way from recognition in India.

“People in India do not value bands and independent music the way it is appreciated outside of India. There is lack of awareness among the public. Indian music is very Bollywood centric,” says drummer and lead music arranger, Keshav Dhanraj. “We are fortunate that we have a great management. The music management team in India is often misunderstood as booking agents. Tthey are supposed to be much more than that — building and grooming an artist. All of that comes under management.”

Ask them what keeps them together, and Samar Puri, the lyricist and composer, says, “We enjoy working together, it feels like we are having fun. We enjoy, play games together, we don’t just make music together, we have fun and that is what keeps us together.”

The band believes in constant experimentation. Sanam Puri, lead vocalist and composer, says, “There is an audience for every kind of music and we recognise that. So we are very open to experimenting. However, working on new ideas also takes a lot of time because we are always busy performing, travelling, and working on renditions. But we work on original content whenr we get time.”

Bass guitarist, Venky S, believes that original content comes from each member bringing something unique to the table and involving new people in their projects. “We could get a new lyricist or a new producer for our songs. It all depends on what we put in. The last song, Pyaar Ka Nagma, was different because of these efforts and it has been received well by the audience.”

The band is creating a space for independent music industry in the country. “Hopefully, our efforts will help other artists and open up doors for them. We all stay in the same building and other bands have moved into the same complex. It is very encouraging to see that. While people don’t see us in a great light in India but the response is incredible outside. We hope to change that slowly and bring in the band culture.”

