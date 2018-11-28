Home Cities Delhi

Bring back vintage love

For those who love their introverted winter evenings, The Decor Kart is here with a perfect gift.

Published: 28th November 2018

By Express Features
Express News Service

For most of us, winter means spending time indoors. And for those who love their introverted winter evenings, The Decor Kart is here with a perfect gift. Their latest Enamoured Collection is sure to transform your home into a magical ambiance and keep you warm. 

Lamps by The Decor Kart

Natasha Kalra, founder of The Decor Kart says, “The Enamoured Collection reflects more than ever the effervescent design trends and one’s personal tastes and sense of style. Every design is an heirloom piece.”
 The collection was introduced to rekindle the love for vintage design and make them relevant again.

“Good design never goes out of fashion,” says Kalra, adding “There is something about traditional beauty which a modernism-inspired product cannot suffice. We have seen with experience that a vintage design can find its place in a contemporary home, whereas it is more difficult for a modern design to find a place in a traditional home.

For example, our 20s-inspired brushed brass finished desk lamps look more modern than traditional. Our ceramic table lamps with tapered lamp shades are evergreen in their design sense and can fit easily in any decor theme.”

Let there be light 
The endeavour at The Decor Kart is to include utilitarian products that don’t compromise on beauty. A good piece of home decor, apart from beautifying an area, also fills you with joy and a sense of contentment. The Enamoured Collection was introduced to rekindle the love for vintage design and make them relevant again. 
 

Comments

