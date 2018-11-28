Home Cities Delhi

Disha Patani not approached for Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar

Reports were doing the rounds that Disha, last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, had walked out of Mission Mangal after coming on board for the film. 

Published: 28th November 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Disha Patani | Instagram

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Actor-producer Akshay Kumar on Monday confirmed that Disha Patani was never approached for his upcoming film, Mission Mangal, which went on floors last week. Reports were doing the rounds that Disha, last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, had walked out of Mission Mangal after coming on board for the film. 

“Disha Patani was not a part of Mission Mangal. She was never approached for the film. You should ask me since I’m the producer,” Akshay said while promoting his upcoming release, 2.0, in Mumbai. Mission, Mission Mangal highlights the achievements of women scientists working at ISRO. 

It’s co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films and directed by Jagan Shakti. 
The film courted controversy last week when US-based filmmaker Radha Bhardwaj filed a lawsuit at the Bombay High Court claiming that the film infringes on the copyright of her 2016 screenplay, Space MOMs, based on the same subject.

However, producer R. Balki denied that and said that films based on real-life events often invite claimants. Besides 2.0 and Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Kesari , Housefull 4, Good News and an upcoming biopic on emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.  The author critiques films; documentaries and commercials alike.

