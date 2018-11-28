Home Cities Delhi

Keep calm and get some quirk on your feet

Be it for college or office, millennials love sporting their modern outfit with a traditional twist.

Published: 28th November 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

Be it for college or office, millennials love sporting their modern outfit with a traditional twist. And what better than the traditional jutti to jazz up your look. Designer Neha Sahu’s Haelli collection boasts handcrafted and hand-painted juttis, making it a hot footwear choice. “They are made of 100 per cent genuine leather and the use of colours and designs symbolise the richness of traditional motifs we are blessed with.

When I design, I try to bring out the ones that I would love wearing myself. Also, if someone is investing in a particular footwear it should go with both casual and ethnic wear,” shares Sahu, who adds bright colours with subtle textures and abstract patterns to flaunt our rich Indian culture that should be celebrated every day.

The venture was an experiment by Sahu who enjoyed craft. She started painting a few pairs for herself and the feedback she received set the ball rolling. “My family and friends really appreciated my work. Then, I posted some pictures online and made it official,” says Sahu, who started her professional journey as an engineering graduate and later worked as an assistant professor for over five years. 

Switching professions was not an easy decision for Sahu, who spent two years in this dilemma. “When I started the venture, I worked on it part time while having a full-time teaching job. I was aware that teaching wasn’t something that I enjoyed so when I had to take the decision, I called it quits, venturing solely into the label,” she shares.

From traditional motifs to various motifs of animals, flowers and even ice creams, the label will spoil you for choice. Talking about her inspiration, Sahu says, “At times, ideas pop up while having a normal conversation with friends. Anything quirky I see often stays with me and I often combine them with other aspects using subtle colours. Feedback from my customers and from the people following us on social media tells me what people prefer and I work towards it.” Sahu mostly finds herself deeply engrossed in her work and has little time for herself. However, she makes sure that her spare time is spent with her family and friends.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp