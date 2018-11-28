Keep calm and get some quirk on your feet

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Be it for college or office, millennials love sporting their modern outfit with a traditional twist. And what better than the traditional jutti to jazz up your look. Designer Neha Sahu’s Haelli collection boasts handcrafted and hand-painted juttis, making it a hot footwear choice. “They are made of 100 per cent genuine leather and the use of colours and designs symbolise the richness of traditional motifs we are blessed with.

When I design, I try to bring out the ones that I would love wearing myself. Also, if someone is investing in a particular footwear it should go with both casual and ethnic wear,” shares Sahu, who adds bright colours with subtle textures and abstract patterns to flaunt our rich Indian culture that should be celebrated every day.

The venture was an experiment by Sahu who enjoyed craft. She started painting a few pairs for herself and the feedback she received set the ball rolling. “My family and friends really appreciated my work. Then, I posted some pictures online and made it official,” says Sahu, who started her professional journey as an engineering graduate and later worked as an assistant professor for over five years.

Switching professions was not an easy decision for Sahu, who spent two years in this dilemma. “When I started the venture, I worked on it part time while having a full-time teaching job. I was aware that teaching wasn’t something that I enjoyed so when I had to take the decision, I called it quits, venturing solely into the label,” she shares.

From traditional motifs to various motifs of animals, flowers and even ice creams, the label will spoil you for choice. Talking about her inspiration, Sahu says, “At times, ideas pop up while having a normal conversation with friends. Anything quirky I see often stays with me and I often combine them with other aspects using subtle colours. Feedback from my customers and from the people following us on social media tells me what people prefer and I work towards it.” Sahu mostly finds herself deeply engrossed in her work and has little time for herself. However, she makes sure that her spare time is spent with her family and friends.

