Home Cities Delhi

Minor girl raped by juvenile in outer Delhi

The 16-year-old accused used to live in the same locality and lured the girl in the absence of her parents, who are daily labourers.

Published: 28th November 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said Wednesday.

The accused took the victim to an isolated area on the pretext of buying chocolates and raped her Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

The 16-year-old accused used to live in the same locality and lured the girl in the absence of her parents, who are daily labourers, the officer said.

When the victim's parents came back, they saw their daughter was bleeding and rushed her to a nearby hospital and later filed a rape case, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi rape case Delhi crime files minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp