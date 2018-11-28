Home Cities Delhi

Pets’ day out

Pet Fed. is India’s biggest pet festival. Akshay Gupta, the founder of Pet Fed is making sure it is special. 

Published: 28th November 2018

By Angela Paljor 
The curtains are ready to be drawn as the year comes to end. The city is gearing up to usher in the new year. While some are scouting for Christmas decorations, others are lining up their New Year parties. But amid all this, let’s not forget our furry friends, who, too, have something of their own to look forward to. Pet Fed. It is India’s biggest pet festival. Akshay Gupta, the founder of Pet Fed is making sure it is special. 

The festival will be held at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, giving the pets, their parents and pet lovers a place to enjoy, thus staying true to the idea that gave birth to the venture. “Our pets give their entire lives to us, it’s time we give them these two days. So, our main goal is to ensure that the pets enjoy themselves thoroughly,” shares Gupta.

Participate in the interactive
session to understand the
needs of your pet

The festival include several activities ranging from a security dog show and fashion show to a dedicated cat zone, off leash area, dog agility, play area and temptation alley.Starting with Bengaluru on December 1 and 2, Pet Fed will reach the city on December 15 and 16, after which they will be moving to Mumbai in January 2019. 

For Delhi’s edition, Gupta has something specific in mind. “We will have Sashastra Seema Bal with their SSB dogs for a specific event to make people aware how dogs are a big part of the Indian Security Services.” What started as small initiative in 2014 will be soon recognised by the Limca Book of Records for the highest number of dogs at an event, this month. 

The event is also a great platform to learn about your pets, especially when we have a lot of different breeds being adopted who accustomed to a particular weather. “This edition, we have added the ‘Royal canine: Discover dogs’ zone’ which has dedicated zones for 11 different breeds along with their owners.

This will be an interactive session to help people understand the needs as per the breed and which one is best suitable for a particular weather,” he shares. Just Dogs, India’s biggest chain of retail outlets for pet products will also be a part of the pet festival, thus giving the pet lovers a range of products to pamper their pooches.  

About the fest 
Pet Fed is India’s biggest pet festival founded by Akshay Gupta. The festival will be held at NSIC Grounds in Okhla on December 15 and December 16.

