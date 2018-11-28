Tradition Docks at modern harbour

Ayesha Singh By

The older they get, the more sacred they become. Just like wine, an aged recipe carries the weight of time and trials. A bite of the Chakundar and Raamdana ki Tikki from Lucknow’s gastronomic repository was enough to tell us what we could expect ahead. If the ambience and eager service was anything to go by, then the food presented as part of Clash of The Titans festival at Daniell’s Tavern, in an attempt to bring out some of the best-kept culinary secrets of Delhi and Lucknow, created a synchronicity upholding a delicious ideal.

Chef Ved Prakash (left); Chef

Mirza Munnawar Baig

It was a satiating afternoon with honest food cooked by simple chefs. Gems from his food treasure can be made on 24 hours prior notice. Chef Ved Prakash with his bona fide Dilli expertise and Chef Mirza Munnawar Baig with his Lucknowi andaz have turned the kitchen into a ground of nostalgic bursts. On the skewers were kebabs arousing the appetite and on the griddle are curries simmering to perfection.

Perhaps it’s their subliminal aversion to the way we cook today that has encouraged them to recall them of the acclamation of time-honoured recipes. “When you try my Dilli 6 ka Mutton Korma, Dum ka Kukkad and Gucchi Musallam, you’ll know what I am talking about. It is not just food on your plate. It’s history,” he says.

He remembers his favourite place in the world to be his grandfather’s eatery in Old Dilli. Every day, 14-year-old Prakash, would have the Paya Shorba, Mutton Korma and Khameeri Roti there. “After the meal, the chef would take me spice shopping to Khari Baoli. Food was fresh with limited use of ingredients,” says Prakash. He has introduced Paya Shorba to Daniell’s Tavern’s too.

He recalls yesteryears as he speaks with us. One could smell each ingredient as the whiffs of whole spices would travel through the open kitchens to the neighbourhood. “Now everything is cooked in kitchens with exhaust fans,” he says. Baig, who had been listening silently, jumped in. “I will not be the first to say we’re losing something very important from our food tradition, but this must be reiterated. Even our children don’t prefer it,” he says.

Having said that, he is happy to be the conservator of knowledge passed to him. That his daughter seems keen to learn cooking is a bonus. While at the restaurant he lines up stellar dishes such as Dahi Anjeer ke Kebab, Kakori Kebab and Ghost ke Ghilawat galouti kebabs, that exemplifies authentic flavourscapes, at home he’s been asked to stay out of the kitchen. “One day when we were expecting guests, my wife asked me if I could help out with a curry. Because we’re used to making large quantities, I messed up. She was livid and asked me to not enter again,” he laughs.He may have been shunned out of his home kitchen, but we’re glad he keeps his culinary sward up at Daniell’s Tavern.