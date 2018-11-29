Home Cities Delhi

92-yr-old man killed by domestic help, associates in Delhi

The three accused have claimed that they are juveniles, police said, adding that their age is being verified.

Published: 29th November 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 01:11 AM

Murder

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 92-year-old man's throat was slit allegedly by his domestic help and two of his associates, who were later apprehended, police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported from southeast Delhi's Badarpur area.

The domestic help was working for the past one month, but the family had not got his police verification done, they said.

Police were informed about the killing of Chander Bhan at Molarband Extension in Badarpur Wednesday morning.

Bhan's grandosn Kapil told police that on Wednesday morning when his mother Saroj Garg, went to his grandfather's room, she saw his body.

The accused, who had killed Bhan on Tuesday night and were hiding is his room on the ground floor of the house, also attempted to strangulate Garg when she raised an alarm, police said However, Kapil heard the commotion and reached Bhan's room.

On seeing him, the domestic help and his associates pushed him and ran away from the house, they said, adding that Garg is hospitalised.

Several teams were constituted to trace the accused persons.

It was found that they were constantly changing their location, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

However, they were nabbed from the Ballabhgarh Railway Station from where they were trying to flee to Madhya Pradesh, he said During interrogation, the domestic help and his associates claimed to be juveniles.

Their age is being verified from their native place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The domestic help stated that he was working at Bhan's house for the last one month and was living in the same room as the deceased on the ground floor, Biswal said.

The domestic help along with his associates had hatched a conspiracy to commit robbery, the DCP said.

On November 26, his two friends from Ujjain came to Bhan's house.

The domestic help had urged the family to allow them to stay for a night but their request was turned down, he said.

Later, the domestic help's associates went to the Tughlakabad Railway Station and spend night.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 pm, they again came to the house and aided by the domestic help, quietly entered it, he said.

They had planned to rob and flee in the night.

Bhan's room was on the ground floor and his other family members used to stay on the first floor.

The domestic help along with his associates took a kitchen knife and killed the 92-year-old, the officer said.

"Since, the main entrance gate of the house was locked during night by the owners, they were not able to commit robbery and flee. Hence, they stayed in the room of the deceased in the night,"  he added.

In the morning when they were looking to escape, Garg who was coming back after dropping her grand children to school saw Bhan's body and raised an alarm.

TAGS
Old man killed in Delhi Domestic help kills old man

