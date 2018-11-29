After Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra’s followers scuffle with AAP workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a repeat of the scuffle at the Signature Bridge inauguration event, supporters of ex-minister Kapil Mishra and Aam Aadmi Party workers shoved and pushed each other on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of a community centre in East Delhi.

Interestingly, Health Minister Gopal Rai, the chief guest, did not attend the event. Party insiders said Rai dropped his plan to attend the event when he learnt that Mishra and local BJP leaders will be among the guests at the event.

Later, East Delhi mayor Bipin Bihari inaugurated the community centre at Shriram Colony, a Muslim dominated area in East Delhi.

The unsavoury episode came to the fore after a video did the rounds showing Mishra on the stage about to address the public gathered near the community centre, when scores of AAP workers reach the stage and start sloganeering.

“I, Gopal Rai, and the MCD Mayor among others were invited at the event. I reached the venue on time, but others did not. Upon getting to know that I have reached, Rai cancelled his visit. Family members of the local councilor started saying that a Signature Bridge like environment should be created, which is when a few present in the crowd started pushing and shoving my supporters. But, the programme went as per schedule,” Mishra said.

The rebel AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar constituency also released a video on his Twitter handle where he explained that he did not start the trouble.

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, had a fall out with the AAP after he alleged that he saw the AAP national convener taking bribe at his residence. Though suspended from the party, Mishra remains a member of the AAP.

The acrimony had come out recently, when Mishra was forcibly marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the special session for raising issues even as he did not have the permission from Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Blow by blow account