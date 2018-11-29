Bringing back flower power to ethnic wear

By Express News Service

Engineer-turned-fashion designer Priti Sahni launched her eponymous label in 2011, and in a short span, she became a flag bearer for trend-setting ethnic wear. Sahni’s forte lies in giving a unique touch to traditional garments using a mix of colours, hand embroideries coupled with modern silhouettes. The latest is Pushprekha, festive collection.

Priti believes that the saree has a universal appeal and it accentuates the body if draped well. As a designer, she enjoys surface embellishments, and for her, the six yards offer a canvas to explore her creativity to the hilt.

Talking about the brand, she says, “The brand Priti Sahni is for the modern Indian girl who is proud of her Indian roots and at the same time wants to look stylish and comfortable. The outfits are designed in a way to please the wearer keeping in mind the comfort and ease of movement.”

Pushprekha, translating to the line of flowers, is heavily inspired by femininity and delicacy of flowers. The colours range from subtle nude pinks to mints and mellow mustards to dust greens and powder blues.

The fabrics used are raw silk, tulle and georgette to give flow and structure to the outfits.

The silhouettes are feminine so the use of frills and ruffles are enhanced by scallops and soft cuts. For the embellishments, embroidery techniques are used so you will see a lot of three-dimensional work paired with innovative patterns and motifs.