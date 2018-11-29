Global models to lean on

Sesa sen By

Despite a wave of privatisation over the last three decades, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or PSUs play a significant role in the economies of major emerging markets.A report on SOEs in Asia by OECD suggests that they flaunt plenty of economic might — accounting for about 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), 38 per cent in Vietnam, 25 per cent in India and Thailand, and 15 per cent in Malaysia and Singapore.

Despite this, their performance has been “disappointing” compared to private counterparts. To bring them around, several countries have sought to reform management and governance structures. The creation of autonomous holding companies to oversee operations has also yielded positive results in many countries, in contrast to India —where lack of autonomy has created a somewhat un-equal playing ﬁeld.

Globally, if there’s one story that is keenly watched, it is China. In 2003, it had set up centralised holding entities (SASAC) to manage SOEs by optimising sectoral allocation and increasing the value of state assets. A large number have since been publicly listed and their governing structures now include both private and foreign firms as minority or majority shareholders, ensuring that the state is no longer involved in most day-to-day operations.

Between 2001 and 2010, the size and power of Chinese SOEs surged. Publicly listed SOEs accounted for 60 per cent of state-run firms’ total revenues and 80 per cent of total profits. These reforms have also improved return on equity from below two per cent in 1998 to around 15 per cent in 2010. In China alone, the government owns 51,000 firms valued at $29.2 trillion and employing around 20.2 million people.

In contrast, state-owned investment firms in China have failed to manage state assets on a commercial basis, unlike Singapore’s Temasek which is often seen as a benchmark for SOE-management. Incorporated in 1974 as a commercial investment firm, Temasek Holdings manages the state’s equity in corporatised enterprises. This model prohibits government officials from direct participation in SOEs and follows the Nordic approach, generally regarded the international good practice standard.

Of many old SOEs handed over to Temasek, those like Singapore Airlines, SingTel and DBS have become global brands now. With a small corpus of 354 million Singapore dollars (SGD) spanning 35 companies at inception, Temasek today sits on a portfolio of SGD308 billion (March 2018).

Back home, the government needs to set its priorities -- figure out which sectors it needs to be present in and exit from the rest. Highlighting the plight of state-run SAIL, which struggles to execute capacity expansion and modernisation while peers like Tata Steel and JSW Steel leave it behind, a former SAIL official questioned why the government should continue making steel. “It’s stubbornness... will continue to cost it dear,” he said. Moving a few big PSUs to a holding company, a la Temasek, or embarking on transformation through better resource utilisation will also lead to better management, he observed.

