High Court holds talks with Delhi government for staff and court rooms 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was in consultations with the Delhi government over the need for more prosecutors, staff and infrastructure, including court rooms, in subordinate judiciary.

It has however expressed reservation over the government suggestion to hire prosecutors on contractual basis. A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said he and the registrar general of the high court recently had a meeting with the Delhi Law Minister in which they have expressed their concern over these issues.

The bench, also comprising Justice V K Rao, said the government has assured that the issues would be resolved and it will wait for the outcome.

According to advocate AK Singh, Treasurer of Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association, there should a minimum of 328 prosecutors in trial courts in Delhi. The current strength is 256.

The court was hearing two PILs seeking upward revision in the pay scales of prosecutors and for equipping them with facilities and infrastructure needed to do their job.

Regarding the Delhi government’s proposal to appoint prosecutors on contractual basis, the chief justice expressed reservations on the ground that this would lack accountability and the appointments should be made on regular basis. On revision of pay scales of prosecutors and payment of arrears, the court was informed that the Delhi government was considering the issue and it has sent the proposal to the Centre. The matter will be heard on Feb 1.