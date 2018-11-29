Inspiring cane art from medical waste and natural themes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While producing cost-effective prosthetic legs from cane, the founder of Rise Design Labs, Arun Cherian, noticed that a lot of cane was being wasted. “It is at that point that it struck me to make art out of the material that is left over. There was a holistic approach and the idea grew very organically. We are a medical company and it was a great step for us to include art in this space,” says Cherian.

Artist Sanjay Kumar collaborated with the studio and created art from leftover cane. The collection is made from the strongest cane from northeast India. “The cane that we use is a medical grade cane and is more durable than any other cane but can’t be used in traditional artworks or furniture. It is a material that will also ages very gracefully,” explains Cherian.

While cane has been used for ages to make furniture, Kumar says, “But this is nowhere near the

traditional work. We have used different techniques as well as made sure that anyone who invests in this can feel the uniqueness. There is merit to this which provides character and identity to the space as well as the person who owns it.”

Talking about working with cane, Kumar shares, “It is a very challenging material because unlike pipes, there is hardly any uniformity in this medium. Each cane is different, it is not parametric. This material has to be measured and used in such a way that it is strong as well as aesthetically appealing.” He has combined cane with metal in these artworks.

“There are a lot of details that we have to take care of because it is functional art. Indonesia is a hub of cane but such works can’t be found there as well,” he says, adding, “Art is such a powerful medium and there are so many inspiring themes in nature which helped me design this collection. This collection is a reflection of my perspective of nature, which can be loud at times.”