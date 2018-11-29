Home Cities Delhi

Of science, stone art and second innings

Art has various forms. While many gain expertise in a particular genre, Dr Snehalata Prasad believes in experimenting.

Published: 29th November 2018

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

Art has various forms. While many gain expertise in a particular genre, Dr Snehalata Prasad believes in experimenting. With a rich experience in different work styles, she is now focusing on her work on the lines of realism and abstract in her drawings, paintings and sculptures, at her forthcoming exhibition, titled The Soul.

While she works in both figurative and abstract art, she has only dabbled into the latter for her paintings. With glimpses of horizon balanced with contrasting colours, Prasad didn’t think of a particular theme at first.

“It was purely my state of mind while I was working that guided me through the work. However, the process wasn’t easy as I thought it would be. One needs to have a rhythm in every little brush stroke along with the play of colours,” shares Prasad, who in her drawings has focused on the various emotions that a face reflects.

A master in both bronze and stone art, the artist has used stone for her forthcoming series. She believes that sculptures are the easiest medium to express herself. “In sculpture, I have again worked to convey the authentic human emotions and relationships. The whole series reflects my state of mind in three different mediums,” shares Prasad, who has a PhD in fine arts from Rajasthan University.

With a background in science, the 42-year-old artist started her artistic journey at a time when it was looked down upon in society. “I loved painting ever since I was a kid. While I was studying science, deep down I knew that I wanted to pursue art as a profession. Initially, my parents wanted me to become a doctor but later when they saw how dedicated I was, they gave their full support.” 

After finishing her PhD, she got married and moved to Hyderabad. With a gap of nine years, she returned to art. 

“It has been five years since I started working again. Prior to which I enjoyed my married life and loved being a mother.”

The exhibition will be open for public from December 1 to 5, 11 am to 7 pm. Venue:  ICCR Azad Bhawan IP Extension.

