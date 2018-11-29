Raining on the PSU parade

Sesa sen By

When state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp hit the bourses with its initial public offer (IPO) in May, 2017, it was oversubscribed by more than 79 times. The first central public sector enterprise (CPSE) IPO since April 2012 received bids worth Rs 97,000 crore — the highest oversubscription in any PSU disinvestment.

IPOs by Maharatnas like ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, SAIL, etc, are invariably lapped up by the market on par with private blue chip stocks, primarily because many remain virtual monopolies in their respective domains, notwithstanding liberalisation.

Nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore (80 per cent) of the total profit made by PSUs, comes from coal, power and petroleum firms. But that does not mean they are efficient. Coal India, for instance, accounts for 84 per cent of India’s overall coal production, but its output-per-man shift is one-eighth of American rival Peabody Energy. The once gloried urban telecom firm MTNL has been reduced to a laggard, losing almost 90 per cent of its market capitalisation (m-cap), failing to compete.

Then, there are oil marketing companies (OMC) relieved of the burden of ‘under-recoveries’ after petrol and diesel prices were liberalised, but restrained from passing along higher prices when elections come around. Recently the Rs 1 per litre subsidy OMCs were asked to pick up shattered investor confidence.



Moody’s Investor Services noted this week that with Indian oil marketing companies asked to sell retail fuel at subsidised rates by absorbing part of the cost “for which they will not receive any reimbursements”, this would “reduce the combined EBITDA of three companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — by Rs 65 billion” in the current fiscal year — 9 per cent of their total EBITDA last fiscal.

All said, m-cap of CPSEs as a percentage of total m-cap of all listed firms has fallen drastically to about 9.23 per cent this year, from 21 per cent in FY14. The government has made use of the best of its profit-making firms by drawing either fat dividends or disinvestments, but loss-makers are costing it dear. CAG reports show that 188 CPSEs had accumulated Rs 1.23 lakh crore in losses as on March 31, 2017. Net worth of 71 firms had been completely eroded by accumulated losses, registering an aggregate negative net worth of Rs 71,935 crore.

These firms have faltered on parameters like return on equity too. Capital employed has shot up, while profits haven’t kept pace. In FY17, overall profit of CPSEs stood at Rs 1,58,373 crore against Rs 52,943 crore in FY04, a 200 per cent jump. But, the same period saw capital employed rise by 474 per cent to Rs 25,98,888 crore.

Experts say excessive government involvement in operations has partly impacted performance. For instance, petro-retailers such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL hold almost the entire market share of their segment, but have no say in product pricing. The government pays a subsidy to these firms as a means of compensation.

Months ago, government think-tank NITI Aayog had recommended reducing government stake to below 50 per cent in all non-strategic PSUs over time to raise revenues and bring functional autonomy. However, the government turned this down saying stake dilution was not a solution to improve efficiency. NITI Aayog has already submitted four separate lists of sick companies for evaluation, albeit, no concrete decision on these white elephants has been taken.

