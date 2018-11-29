Home Cities Delhi

Road builders being trained to improve safety

The capital has seen freak accidents in the past one week on the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, prompting experts to zero in on road safety in the city.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

The capital has seen freak accidents in the past one week on the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, prompting experts to zero in on road safety in the city (File photo)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Keeping in view the falling standards of road safety in the national capital, the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), along with a few other organisations, has started training 5,500 engineers in this respect.

“We are conducting a one-week course on road safety. All engineers who pass this will also be trained on-field to conduct road safety audits,” said Professor PK Sarkar, director of AITD, adding that institutions such as IITs, NITs, Central Road Research Institute and School of Planning and Architecture were helping the AITD in conducting the training.

According to Sarkar, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a bid to improve road safety at the construction stage, is also planning an accreditation system for engineers who pass the training schedule. 
“Accreditation on the lines of licensing will be provided to the engineers to ensure that the audits of the roads are conducted in a proper manner,” he said. Till date, around 1,500 engineers have completed the training. “We aim to train all the 5,500 by December end,” the AITD director said.

The capital has seen freak accidents in the past one week on the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, prompting experts to zero in on road safety in the city. Last year, the city witnessed 1,565 fatal accidents and around 1,584 people lost their lives in road mishaps, according to Delhi Traffic Police data. In 2016, the national capital witnessed 1,548 accidents and 1,691 people died in road mishaps. 

Sarkar said roads might appear safe to the layman but there were many technical aspects which made them unsafe. “Even the non-availability of delineators is a road safety liability,” he said.Sarkar was particularly critical of roads in the Dwarka area of the city and its surroundings. “The road safety in this area is poor. There is no signage, or lane line markings. Also, there are some important roads in the area, for instance the one connecting Gurugram. Hence, there is an urgent need to improve the safety of the roads in the area as well as the city to avoid fatalities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road safety Delhi road safety AITD Asian Institute of Transport Development Road builders Delhi accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp