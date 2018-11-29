Ten people posing as BSES officials arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten persons posing as BSES officials have been arrested following a crackdown by the power firm over the last few months.The imposters, who mostly operated in South Delhi, used to scare unsuspecting residents by telling them that their electricity meter had been tampered with, which amounts to power theft, a crime that attracts a heavy penalty and also imprisonment. Later, they offered to ‘settle’ the case for a bribe.

“We have been routinely urging our consumers to be wary of such unscrupulous elements. We once again appeal to our consumers not to get intimidated or induced by threats and/or false assurances of the ‘imposters’ and not give them any money - whatever be the reason. All Enforcement (fines and penalties) and commercial payments are to be made only at designated BSES offices” said a BSES spokesperson.

According to the power firm, two persons posing as BSES officials recently visited a residence in Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi and removed the electricity meter, claiming that it had been tampered with. The owner called the BSES vigilance department, which asked her to do a sting operation.

The police is on the lookout for the two persons.