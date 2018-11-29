Home Cities Delhi

Ten people posing as BSES officials arrested

They mostly operated in South Delhi, used to scare unsuspecting residents by telling them that their electricity meter had been tampered with, which amounts to power theft.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ten persons posing as BSES officials have been arrested following a crackdown by the power firm over the last few months.The imposters, who mostly operated in South Delhi, used to scare unsuspecting residents by telling them that their electricity meter had been tampered with, which amounts to power theft, a crime that attracts a heavy penalty and also imprisonment. Later, they offered to ‘settle’ the case for a bribe.

“We have been routinely urging our consumers to be wary of such unscrupulous elements. We once again appeal to our consumers not to get intimidated or induced by threats and/or false assurances of the ‘imposters’ and not give them any money - whatever be the reason. All Enforcement (fines and penalties) and commercial payments are to be made only at designated BSES offices” said a BSES spokesperson.   

According to the power firm, two persons posing as BSES officials recently visited a residence in Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi and removed the electricity meter, claiming that it had been tampered with. The owner called the BSES vigilance department, which asked her to do a sting operation. 
The police is on the lookout for the two persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp