AAP slams LG for ‘delay’ in suspension of official

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The suspension of Food Commissioner Mohanjeet Singh seems to have become another point of contention between the LG and the Aam Aadmi Party government, with the latter on Thursday accusing Anil Baijal of deliberate delay in executing CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order in this regard.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recommended suspension of Singh after food minister Imran Hussain allegedly found foodgrains meant to be distributed among the people missing from a fair price shop during a surprise inspection.

The service department, which has the powers to transfer, post and suspend officers in a Union territory, is under the lieutenant governor, as per a Ministry of Home Affairs order. The distribution of powers between the government and the LG has been settled to some extent by the Supreme Court, but a case regarding the service department is being heard by the court.

Dilip Pandey of AAP alleged that the delay in suspending the official indicated a nexus between the LG, the ‘ration mafia’ and the BJP. “The LG is sitting over the CM’s order for suspension of the food commissioner, which indicates collusion with the ration mafia.

It has been more than 24 hours since the order regarding suspension of the corrupt food commissioner was given, but the LG has not taken notice of it. This shows that the LG and the BJP bow before the corrupt official.”