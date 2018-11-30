Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air quality remains very poor 

The CPCB said 25 areas of Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while 11 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

The CPCB said 25 areas of Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday as authorities said that the dispersion of pollutants had slowed down.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 323. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The CPCB said 25 areas of Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while 11 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality. The level of PM2.5 — particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres — was recorded at 179 micrograms per cubic metre, and the PM10 level was recorded at 338, it said.

