DilliChalo farmer's rally: Central Delhi to be majorly affected 

The march will pass through Guru Nanak Chowk, take Ranjit Singh Flyover and enter Tolstoy Marg en route to Parliament.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting farmers at the Ramlila Maidan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for commuters and motorists ahead of the second-leg of farmers’ march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament. The march will pass through Guru Nanak Chowk, take Ranjit Singh Flyover and enter Tolstoy Marg en route to Parliament. 

READ | Dilli Chalo: Thousands of farmers march to capital demanding loan waiver, better prices

“Traffic is likely to be affected on roads surrounding Ramlila Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Ferozshah Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Jai Singh Road and inner and outer circles of Connaught Place,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said in the advisory. 

READ | #DilliChalo farmer's rally: Support pours in both online, offline 

About one lakh farmers are expected to reach the Ramlila Maidan by late evening.Heavy traffic was observed at Anand Vihar, Vikas Marg, Rajghat, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg during peak hours in the evening on Thursday, when thousands of farmers walked from four assembly points to the Ramlila Maidan.Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed on Friday. Nine police companies will be present at the spot.

