Delhi Police apps to be brought on one platform

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday stressed the need for technology-based policing and directed that various apps of the city police be brought together on one platform.

During a meeting the LG held with police and city government officials, Delhi Police said that the different applications it provides to the citizens will be brought on a single platform by the year end.

Baijal said technology-based policing should be the cornerstone of police modernisation. He also directed Delhi Police to improve its human resource capabilities to use technology more effectively for public welfare.

The police force also informed that installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras was in an advanced stage. In order to increase the technical prowess of the law enforcement agency, mobile cyber forensic labs with trained staff and the necessary infrastructure would be functional soon.