Farmers' march to Parliament throws traffic in tizzy in central, Lutyens' Delhi

Traffic was affected on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, on the stretch near Guru Nanak Eye hospital, Maharaja Ranjit Singh flyover, Barakhamba Chowk and Janpath on Friday morning.

Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traffic in central and Lutyens' Delhi went into a tizzy on Friday as thousands of farmers, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground since Thursday, began their march to Parliament amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their various demands including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Commuters were advised to avoid these routes.

Around 1,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed between Ramlila Maidan and Parliament to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience.

"Due to this march, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozshah Road, Janpath, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Marg, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Marg and inner and outer circles of Connaught Place will be affected.

Our senior traffic officials, along with other traffic personnel, are managing traffic," a senior traffic police official said.

Citizens were advised to follow the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp and the traffic helpline for live updates.

Over 3,500 police personnel have also been deployed on the route of the march and special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts.

As many as 850 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed in the Central district.

They have been augmented by the presence of 12 police companies, including two of women, each comprising 75-80 personnel, a police official said.

In New Delhi district, 346 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed and 600 personnel from other districts will also help them, the official said.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday.

Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many farmers arrived in the city on Thursday, on trains, buses and other modes of transport.

Farmers' March Kisan Rally Delhi Traffic

