Get close to ‘desi roots’ at this indie gig

December is that time when everyone loves a good feast with a live performance. And to draw you into this season of music is Desi Roots at their upcoming at the brand new Unplugged Courtyard in Gurugram.

With over 300 shows, the lead vocalist Sumit Pratihast says that the line between mainstream singers and independent bands is diminishing.

“Quality content that befits the dynamics of Indian audience and comes from the heart, can actually find the larger platform. There have been so many instances where independent artistes have made music and rendered their voice for mainstream films. Something that wouldn’t have been possible earlier,” he shares.

The band came together in August 2013.

The members met through common friends, tried out a couple of jam sessions and decided to try something new. “I played out a couple of my songs to Gavin (Bassist) and Palash (Drummer), they felt that they could do something about it and things started rolling,” shares the 28-year-old artist.

Talking about their journey together, Pratihast describes it as a “bitter sweet” one. He says, “We have bonded like brothers and have fought like one. Musically, it has been satisfying as we have pulled off so many successful concerts and created many memorable evenings for our audience. We are looking forward to compiling our first album together as a band,” shares the artist, who started singing and acting on stage when he was eight years old.

With four songs in place for the album, two — Pheeki and Babyjaan are in the production phase. The album will also include two of their released singles Main Kyun Chahoon and Dekho Na.