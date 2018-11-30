Home Cities Delhi

Get ready for a literary jumpstart

The literary festival season is upon us starting with the Jumpstart Festival, which is a one-of-its-kind event, bringing together the children’s writer community in India.

By Kaushani Banerjee  
The literary festival season is upon us starting with the Jumpstart Festival, which is a one-of-its-kind event, bringing together the children’s writer community in India. The day-long event has been organised by the German Book Office New Delhi, which is the South Asia node of the Frankfurt Book Fair and Goethe Institute India.

Talking about the event Prashasti Rastogi, Director, German Book Office New Delhi says, “Jumpstart is a platform for authors and children’s content creators to talk about upcoming trends and challenges in the industry. There are many literary fests but we are the only ones that bring together publishers, authors, digital evangelists, edupreneurs, parents, teachers, librarians and exponents of kids media to peep into the minds of this generation.”

Jumpstart will be celebrating its 10th edition along with popular children’s author Siddharth Sharma’s The Grasshopper’s Run, a novel set in the backdrop of World War II which was launched at the first edition of this festival. “Anya Malhotra, Boris Pfeiffer, Sampurna Chattarji, Stephen Aitken, Zuni Chopra, Meredith Costain, Cornelia Funke among several other authors will be present at the event,” confirms Rastogi.

There will be masterclasses for illustrators, writers and young adults (12-18-year-olds); on understanding content creation and consumption of children, breaking away from the usual and usage of audiobooks.

