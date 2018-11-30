Home Cities Delhi

‘Important to address ecological and ethical issues in creating luxury’

Absolut Art Bar in association with the dynamic Kanika Goyal Label is ready to set stage for art that is not only creative but also inspires people.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Absolut Art Bar in association with the dynamic Kanika Goyal Label is ready to set stage for art that is not only creative but also inspires people. The evening will also see ace musician and social crusader Monica Dogra who will be curating the music for the event. We talk to Kanika Goyal  to get a better understanding of the venture. 

What is the idea behind Absolut Art Bar? 
Absolut Art Bar is a global initiative by the brand where they stimulate social connections and bring people together by showcasing art that is not only beautiful but meaningful. They want to instigate an open world and encourage people to get inspired by creativity. 

Tell us about your exhibit?  
The theme of Absolut Art Bardelhi night is 121, which will tap into feelings of both fascination and fear that we experience while living through our modern day relationships. It reflects and celebrates the digital generation of today and how we communicate and forge connections. I have quite a few installations around the venue that will take you on a journey by combining sensual energy with cultural relevance.
What do you feel about initiatives like these? 
While art is all pervasive, we still need platforms like Absolut Art Bar to truly elevate artistic expression and showcase it on a global platform. It allows people to explore experimental territories both as artists and consumers, infusing hospitality in a way to reach a wider audience. 

How did your artistic journey start? 
I’d always had an affinity for design and it translated into a passion after I studied at National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi. After doing a set of varied internships here, I went to New York to further study at Parsons The New School for Design. While fine-tuning my skills there, I was able to get internships at Marchesa and Prada, and also assisted Bibhu Mohapatra for a few seasons. All this led to my own label, with all my influences.

What is your perspective of luxury and multi-cultural designing? 
I think luxury is creating something with meaning and intention. Something that you would invest in, value and hold onto, something that you would want to repair rather than discard and replace. That is why it’s more and more important to address the ecological and ethical issues in the current fashion models when it comes to luxury.

