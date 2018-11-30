Love your hair this winter

Express Features By

Express News Service

Winter is here and laziness is upon us. But it is the only season when you can provide complete nourishment to your body and skin as it’s a season of green vegetables, dry fruits and other super foods that can do wonders to your mind, body and soul. Shikhee Agrawal, training head at The Body Shop shares a few tips on how to sport trendy hairstyles, foods to eat and hair care.

“You can try the perky ponytail using bobby pins. These pins keep your hair intact. You can also try the messy bun look. Simply twist textured hair into a bun. Insert a gold pin or any other funky pin to make a statement,” she says.“One can use a wide range of vegan products that are available in the market. For example, Fuji Green Tea shampoo, Coconut Hair Butter, Brazil Nut Hair Cream and other such products nourish your hair,” she shares.

Talking about hair-related myths, she says, “That hair grows faster when it’s trimmed frequently is the biggest hair-related myth that needs to be broken. Cutting your hair doesn’t have anything to do with how fast it will grow. Follicles in your scalp actually determine how quickly your hair grows. However, cutting your hair frequently make it appear thicker as you are getting rid of split ends and it decreases the chances of breakage.”

Agrawal also advocates banana as a great ingredient for hair growth. “It is a rich source of vitamins, potassium, and natural oils that helps the overall nourishment of hair. Banana puree promotes shiny, silky hair with great elasticity and control. You can use banana hair mask, banana hair shampoo and conditioner in winters. It suits all kinds of hair texture — normal to dry or even oily.”

Another ingredient that she advocates is Fuji green tea. “It is the best for stimulating hair follicles and also to boost hair production. For normal hair, you can try Fuji green tea shampoo and conditioner and hair scrub. To give best results use lukewarm water to wash your hair.”

Food for your hair:



Spinach: One of the main reasons for hair fall can be iron deficiency and spinach is not only iron-rich, but it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. Spinach also contains omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron which help in maintaining a healthy scalp.

Walnuts: Walnut is the only nut that is a rich source of biotin, B vitamins, Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen cuticles and nourish the scalp. Walnuts stop hair fall.