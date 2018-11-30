Home Cities Delhi

Natya Ballet Dance Festival: Reviving the lost art of narratives

The festival will include two different segments: Dance in Theatre, Dance in Films

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

India’s identity is rooted in its glorious history, culture and heritage. But with economic liberalisation in the 90s and the gradual evolution of the socio-economic trade relations between India and other countries, many schools of thought believe that India’s innate diversity and heritage is eroding — especially in the arts sector. In an attempt to revive these art forms, Radhika Hoon, Chairperson of Natya Ballet Centre has been passed on the beacon of hope from her grandmother Kamala Lal, founder of the centre.

Today is the first day of the second edition of Natya Ballet Dance Festival, the brainchild of Hoon who took over the charge of running the centre in 2012. “Starting the festival was my way to take the tradition of the centre a little further, making it more diverse.

The idea occurred to me one day while wondering about the diversity of art we have and how it needs representation on a larger scale. Instead of doing one performance three times a year, why not have a three-day long festival,” shares Hoon who aims to enhance the Centre’s objective of promoting classical dance forms while carving a space for vibrant contemporary dance to flourish.

The three-day festival will feature thought-provoking performances, talks, presentations and film screenings with a host of eminent and distinguished artists from India and abroad. “Broadening the horizon that the 2016 edition had set, this season we have both national and international performers.

This evening at 7 pm, we have Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust presenting Mahabharata — a contemporary retelling of the epic Mahabharata that employs the Japanese technique of Bunraku, masks and shadow theatre and elements of Chhau and Kalaripayattu. The performance will explore the inner dilemma of the fifteen prominent characters of the epic tale, through a stream of a conscious narrative of their past and present motives,” shares Hoon.

The other two days will showcase Astad Deboo, whose name is synonymous with Contemporary Indian Dance, a style that he pioneered at a time when innovation in Indian dance was not welcomed. Deboo will be joined by Dr Arshiya Sethi, a scholar, commentator, administrator, consultant and an activist in the field of art and culture, for a candid conversation. This will be followed by a tete-a-tete between the legendary Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj and Manjari Sinha, an acclaimed musicologist and classical music and dance critic.

The festival will have two different segments on ‘Dance in Theatre’ and ‘Dance in Films’ with renowned theatre artists and award-winning filmmakers will talk about how dance, theatre and films flow into each. Two international performances are also lined up: We are waiting at the Border a confrontational public space performance by the famous Dutch dance company Vloeistof and Ayush an amalgamation of western dramaturgy and Kathak choreography by the famous Korzo Theatre from The Hague, The Netherlands.  

