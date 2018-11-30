Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Social welfare minister to expand Ambedkar Pathshalas

If the pilot project works, then Gautam plans to put up a proposal before the Delhi cabinet for its adoption.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s personal effort will now double his efforts to expand his Ambdekar Pathshalas to 22 locations in the coming few months. According to sources in the social welfare department, three such tuition classes — from two-three hours —will be opened this weekend in AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s constituency Malviya Nagar. ​

If the pilot project works, then Gautam plans to put up a proposal before the Delhi cabinet for its adoption. Adoption of the scheme means it  can be integrated and also funded by the Delhi government.“Currently, there are 11 such Ambedkar Patshalas in Delhi — the funds for running them are mostly from contribution from local people and other citizens concerned. After it becomes a proper scheme, then government funds can help the efforts to boost the educational needs of students,” said an official in the department. ​

Each of these centres has a modest budget of `10,000, which goes to  paying the salary to two teachers for helping students with their studies for around two hours. School children, mostly from Standard VI to VIII, are being provided tuition in these pathshalas forlast two-three monthsThe motive is to help the children who, as per the government’s no-detention policy, were given entry to senior classes but remained poor in the meanwhile. 

The no-detention policy was to be scrapped by the Delhi government. A Bill was passed by the Assembly, but the approval is still with the Centre. “This scheme is not only to help the students who have not been able to get quality education due to financial constraints, but also for bringing the society together. I hope Ambedkar Patshalas will usher in much needed change in the lives of the children from the financially weaker families,” the minister said.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

