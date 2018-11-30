Home Cities Delhi

Think global, source local and eat mindful

At the home turf, chefs have been making incessant efforts towards this concept.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Sharmila Chand
Express News Service

The young Alice Waters didn’t know she would be a path breaker when she opened her iconic restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley in early 70s, inadvertently creating a new style of cooking California Cuisine — laden with the use of fresh, local ingredients, often picked up daily at farmers markets. Menus are changed to accommodate the availability of seasonal ingredients.

At the home turf, chefs have been making incessant efforts towards this concept. Chef Sunil Kumar and his team at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa had arranged an impeccable lunch table at the in-house farm. ‘Pluck and cook act’ was magical that afternoon.

Chef Vikramjit Roy, Group Corporate Chef of White Hat Hospitality, known for outlets  Whisky Samba, The Wine Company, The Wine Rack, Antares says, “The concept of farm to table or chefs knowing the soil and the farmers knowing what is cooked out of their product, is the need of the hour. “We at Whisky Samba, offer salads, pointed gourd dishes, range of dimsums, where I personally make sure they fall in the farm to fork genre. Most of our vegetables come from farms within a 5-kilometre radius.”

Balpreet Singh Chadha, Director of Culinary Operations at AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi,  points out Chicken Biryani Millets as his favourite. Choose any dish from his repertoire and you will be reminded of the restaurant’s motto:Eat mindful. Shop artisanal. Raise awareness.

Integrating organic produce in the menu, “Pluck from in-house Chef’s Garden and cook, what can be more satisfying for us,” says Chef Shyam Dhar Rai, culinary designer at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.
The author writes on food and travel among other things. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp