Home Cities Delhi

Man shot dead in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area for opposing drug peddling

The man, named Rupesh, was shot outside his house, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man died after allegedly being shot by two unidentified men in the national capital's Taimoor Nagar area on Sunday, triggering protests in the area.

The man, named Rupesh, was shot outside his house, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

"Around 9 pm in the night we got a call on PCR saying that two people shot one person and ran away. Looking at this, the locals of the area protested against the police and even pelted stones on police jeep and burnt a bike forcing us to call more security force to handle the situation. Now everything is under control and we are investigating the matter," Biswal said.

According to the victim's brother, the hospital declared him dead after keeping him in ICU for some time.

Rupesh's family and neighbours alleged that the two men were drug peddlers and since the victim had opposed the sale of drugs in the area, they attacked him.

"There is a drug racket going on in our area. Rupesh and others have written about the same to the police on numerous occasions, however, no outcome has come till date. Under the nose of the police, drugs are sold in our area, but nobody says anything. We have CCTV footage to prove this," said a local.

This comes at a time when Vivek Tiwari, an employee of Apple, was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament