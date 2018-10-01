Home Cities Delhi

Man shot dead in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, protests break out in area

A policeman was injured in the stone pelting and is currently in hospital.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar on Sunday, triggering protests in the area, the police said.

Locals burnt two motorcycles and pelted stones at the police personnel who were trying to manage the crowd. A policeman was injured in the stone pelting and is currently in hospital, they added.

Other policemen sustained minor injuries in the protests. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, Rupesh was injured in firing by two unknown men who were passing by his house.

He succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. However, locals alleged that Rupesh was shot at by two men, suspected to be linked to drug peddlers.

His family claimed that he had opposed the sale of drugs in the area and that is why he was attacked, they added. Locals staged protests and accused the police of being hand in glove with the accused.

Police said the situation has now been brought under control.

