By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case, a 15-year-old boy has been apprehended here for allegedly trying to rape his neighbour -- a Class 3 girl student, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the incident was reported from north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Monday evening.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged immediately, the police officer said. "Following that, the accused was apprehended," she said, adding the case was being investigated.