Tutor shot dead at Delhi coaching centre, sister suspects lover’s kin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old private tutor, Ankit, was allegedly shot dead at his coaching centre by a masked gunman in Delhi’s north-west Jahangirpuri area on Monday. The incident occurred around 8.30 am and was reported through a PCR call after students heard the gunshot, the police said.

Ankit’s sister alleged he was killed for having an affair with a Muslim woman, and suspected two of the woman’s brothers were behind the murder. The police, however, are yet to confirm the motive.

“Personal enmity, which may include business rivalry, is a possible reason. The deceased’s sister’s allegations are being ruled out for now. Seven to eight people from both families have been taken in for interrogation and teams have been formed under the SHO, Mahendra Park police station in Jahangirpuri to investigate,” Delhi Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan said.