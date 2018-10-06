Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man dies after neighbour hits him with iron rod for disposing off dead rat

According to a recent Delhi Police data, 62 of the 337 killings (18.39 percent) reported till September 15 this year in Delhi took place due to sudden provocation over trivial issues.

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly hit him with an iron for disposing off a dead rat near his house in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Monday.

Police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities the next day, following which they registered a case.

The victim died on Thursday during the course of his treatment, a police official said.

A case has been registered and we are probing the matter, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.

