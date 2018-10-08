AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves SC over Rafale deal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court demanding an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into India's purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France.

"Filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court today regarding the 'mahaghotala' of Rs 36,000 crore. Why the government is purchasing the Rs 540 crore Rafale at a cost of Rs 1,670 crore? Why the deal is given to a 12-day old private company and 78-year-old HAL was ignored? Why the Minister lied in the Parliament," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Last month, Singh had sent a legal notice to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged irregularities in the deal and had threatened to move the court if he did not receive replies to his questions on various issues connected with the deal, including the price.