Court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in one case, acquits in another

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal had a mixed day on Monday with a Delhi court convicting him of intimidating a woman in one case, while acquitting him in another case of allegedly outraging a woman's modesty.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal convicted Jarwal in a 2017 case for the offence punishable under 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 506(1)(criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The court will hear on October 22 the arguments on quantum of the sentence where the politician can get a maximum of two years in jail.

According to the FIR filed at Sangam Vihar police station, on July 14, 2017, the accused along with his associates went to the house of the complainant and assaulted her with an intention to outrage her modesty and intimidated her and her husband.

A charge sheet was filed under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

In another case lodged under sections of 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 and 506 of IPC, the court said the prosecution's claims were suffering from "lacunas and discrepancies" and acquitted Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli Assembly seat in Delhi.

According to the FIR lodged at Greater Kailash police station on June 3, 2016, the complainant went to Delhi Jal Board office to complain about the water problem in her locality where Jarwal and his supporters allegedly abused her, outraged her modesty and threatened to kill her.