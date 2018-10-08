Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows CBI to file closure report in missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's case

Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students.

JNU campus

JNU campus (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a closure report in the case related to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said Ahmed's mother, who had moved the court for a direction to the police to trace her son, could raise her grievances before the trial court where the report was filed.

The court said if Najeeb's mother wanted the status report of the probe, she would have to move the trial court.

Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night.

 

