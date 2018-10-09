Home Cities Delhi

Payment to Delhi's civic bodies: Centre's stand unfortunate and tragic, says SC

The bench, after hearing the brief submission, posted the matter for further hearing on October 24.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | File/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said it was "unfortunate and tragic" that the Centre was not prepared to "make any payment at all" to resolve the crisis arising out of the strike by sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation over regular payment of salaries.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta noted that the court had expected the Centre to "graciously reciprocate" to the offer of the Delhi government which agreed to release Rs 500 crore to civic bodies on humanitarian grounds.

"Unfortunately and tragically, the central government has now filed an affidavit that it is not prepared to make any payment at all," the bench said.

It noted in its order that on October 3, the Delhi government had submitted in the court that for tiding over the sanitation crisis, an amount of Rs 500 crore would be released by them within two days without prejudice to their rights and contentions.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that the amount has been released.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that it was "not possible" for them to release money in this regard.

The bench, after hearing the brief submission, posted the matter for further hearing on October 24.

On October 3, the top court had asked the ASG as to whether they could also release similar amount, as offered by the Delhi government, to "tide over the present crisis".

The bench had noted in its order that since sanitation workers were abstaining from work in East Delhi, there was a huge amount of garbage that has piled up in the area.

The issue of agitation by sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation over regular payment of salaries and regularisation of workers had cropped up before the court which is seized of the matter related to solid waste management in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots