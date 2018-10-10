Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cabinet approves student pass for AC buses

All students of educational institutions in Delhi, recognised by the Delhi or the central government, will be eligible for the pass.

A commuter disembarks from an AC bus in the city on Wednesday | ROMANI AGARWAL

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday approved validity of students passes in DTC's air-conditioned buses.

"Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, approved the facility of student concessional passes to the air-conditioned buses of DTC and the buses running under Cluster scheme also. The student passes would be issued to all beneficiary institutions in accordance with the said regulation. The reimbursement of subsidy to the DTC will be done as per the prevailing pattern," the government said.

Mentally disabled students, who are receiving guidance in the institutes run by Delhi government local bodies or by societies aided by it, are also eligible for it.

The government said the measure will give a boost to the usage of public transport among students and will contribute to de-congestion on roads.

