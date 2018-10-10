Delhi: Three of family stabbed to death in their house; son critical in hospital

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man, his wife and their daughter were found dead with stab wounds in their house here on Wednesday, police said. Their son was severely injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said the victims' neighbour called around 5 a.m. to report the incident which took place in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

"The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were declared brought dead at the hospital while the son is being treated," she said.