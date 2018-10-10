Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Three of family stabbed to death in their house; son critical in hospital

The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were declared brought dead at the hospital while the son is being treated.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:55 PM

The couple lived in a three bedroom apartment near the Chaupal of the Kishgarh village (Photo | Express photo by Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man, his wife and their daughter were found dead with stab wounds in their house here on Wednesday, police said. Their son was severely injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said the victims' neighbour called around 5 a.m. to report the incident which took place in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

"The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were declared brought dead at the hospital while the son is being treated," she said.

