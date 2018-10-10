Home Cities Delhi

Illegal gun factory busted in Delhi, 84 pistols seized

The Special Cell seized 84 sophisticated, semi-automatic pistols with five cartridges and 40 magazines.

Published: 10th October 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A gang of gunrunners was busted with the arrest of five members on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and 84 pistols seized, police said.

Mohammad Shaidulla, 37, Nasim, 25, Mohammad Shabir, 32, Mohammad Intiaz, 29, and Mohammad Obayed, 33, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Raw material, instruments and apparatus used in manufacturing firearms was also seized, apart from a stolen car with a fake number plate used for ferrying weapons.

He said that in order to avoid detection, trained persons from Munger in Bihar used to bring raw material to Meerut, where they manufactured the illegal firearms. 

