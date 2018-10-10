Home Cities Delhi

SC asks lawyers to assist Delhi HC in using live transcription for evidence recording

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, said the new measures can be allowed to operate for three months to ascertain the efficacy and then corrective measures.

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked lawyers to assist the Delhi High Court in adopting "Live Transcription" for expediting the recording of evidence, especially in commercial matters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Jopseph, which had taken congizance on its own the delay in disposal of civil cases in Delhi High Court, was informed that fresh rules for civil cases have been approved and would come in force from November 1.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, said the new measures can be allowed to operate for three months to ascertain the efficacy and then corrective measures if needed, can be taken.

"We accept the suggestion of the amicus curiae and fix the matter in the second week of January 2019 for further consideration," the bench said.

Salve submitted that to expedite recording of evidence, particularly, in commercial matters, the system referred to as "Live Transcription" may be experimented and the effectiveness may be assessed later and if it was found effective, then it can be implemented.

The court also said that the live demonstration of recording of evidence under the new technology be presented before the Attorney General, who, in turn, will offer his suggestions to the court.

"We also request all concerned to make available the details of the aforesaid technology including its actual working, as recorded in a pen drive, to be filed before the Registry well in time to be laid before the Members of the Bench," the bench said and fixed the plea for hearing in the second week of January, 2019.

