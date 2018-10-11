Delhi University students protest again over curfew hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To exert pressure on the Delhi University to meet their demands on women-related issues, particularly ‘curfew’ timings, student collective Pinjra Tod regrouped on Wednesday afternoon to stage a protest for the second time in three days. The protest started from the Art faculty campus at 1 pm. The students marched to Shri Ram College of Commerce, moving on to other colleges including Ramjas College, Hindu College and Miranda House.

On Monday, too, the protest had started on from the Art faculty and resulted in clashes between police and students after traffic movement was blocked. The women students had submitted a charter of 21 demands to the DU vice-chancellor regarding issues faced by them such as curfew in hostel timings, daily attendance in hostels and taking permission from local guardians a week in advance for staying out.

The students on Monday claimed the proctor denied any knowledge about their demands. “They (the proctor and deputy proctor) are not serious in addressing these demands. They have remained mum for last three years. That’s why we thought we’ll regroup and exert pressure on the university,” said Avantika Tiwari of Pinjra Tod.

“Today, they have deployed policemen with water cannons in place and two buses are parked so that they can quickly detain us if we attempt for another roadblock. They have time to employ various tactics to get us removed, but not to address the issues for which the struggle is going on for years,” she added.